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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/lighting : floor

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A ceramic vase by Anna Manako of Manako Design from the 1980s sits on a funky wooden table in the primary bedroom.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
A look inside one of the guest rooms provides a closer look at the rimakatto ceiling. The home’s interior is finished in locally sourced birch and pine.
The bed in the parents' room is flanked by Trizo21 Austere via Pantoufle floor lamps with cheeky frames by Hotel Magique above. The bench is from H&M Home.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The main suite—including a bedroom, closet, and bathroom—is located in a concrete block structure at the far side of the home, separating it from the rest of the living spaces. The concrete blocks help to define it as a more private, personal space.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The homeowners’ daughter’s room has views of the neighborhood’s many trees.
A Casper mattress sits opposite a Klein Agency oak chair in the master suite. A West Elm lamp illuminates the reading nook at night.
The window and handrail details are minimal to enhance the indoor-outdoor relationship. The furniture are equally streamlined; in the lounge is a Louis Poulsen AJ floor-standing lamp and Knoll Barcelona day bed.
The bed features luxurious supima linen and woolen blankets, as well as hand-knit pillows from a local artist.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
ÖÖD Iceland has a number of sustainable features, including substantial insulation, triple-glazed windows, thermally modified timber, programmable thermostats, and LED lighting.
The repurposed lath serves as a feature wall in the bedroom as well. Slots were routed into the lath for custom supply registers.
TWA Hotel celebrates its history with vintage uniforms on display. Pictured here is a Stan Herman flight attendant pantsuit from 1975.
Like other Lustron homes, the interior and exterior were built using porcelain-enameled steel panels (the same kind used to make White Castle buildings), and connected to a steel frame.
The accommodations vary in size and layout—this room faces an interior courtyard.
Local books and artwork bring Barcelona's vibrant culture into the guest rooms.
Sir Victor’s rooms and suites were conceived by Sir Hotels’ in-house design team. This bedroom pairs a Harbor chair by B&B Italia with handmade rugs by Nani Marquina and paintings by local artist Bernat Daviu.
The master suite is a restful retreat, featuring an extensive window wall as well as beautifully restored hardwood and original paneling.
The third bedroom could also serve as an office.
Conway's guest bedroom has gone through a number of transformations. This is the latest incarnation, which arose when the “neutral bug” bit her.
Hotel The Celestine Kyoto Gion in Kyoto, Japan
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
The hotel offers nine types of rooms. Many feature an elongated footprint with a window at one end.
Bathed in natural light, the master bedroom is tastefully decorated. The vintage sofa has a Hable Construction Horsehair cover from HM Duke Design. The Woodrow bed in Smoke by Blu Dot is dressed in West Elm linens. The Mantis BS1 B floor lamp is from DWR, and the custom wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
One of the three modules houses the private spaces, including a bedroom, two bathrooms, a utility closet, and a laundry area.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
Guest rooms at the TWA Hotel have the second-thickest glass in the world.
Ori's Pocket Closet is installed on a robotic rail. It opens and closes using a built-in controller, a smartphone, or voice control.
The Pocket Closet takes up the space of two wardrobes, yet it can serve as a walk-in closet, desk, entertainment center, or dining bar.
Throughout, Gachot Studios aimed for a homey, simple approach to design.
Oversized windows forge a connection with downtown Detroit.
A bedroom wardrobe wall completes the renovation. Despite the more subdued color, yellow accents continue the apartment’s lively palette.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Gachot Studio designed the furnishings featured throughout the rooms.
Additional bedrooms located on the opposite site of the home look out toward a forest.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
A look inside the guest bedroom.
The bed is from Four Hands. The bench is from CB2, and the rug is Loren by Jaipur Rugs. To the left of the bed is a West Elm end table and wall-mounted sconce.
A corner of the master bedroom is furnished with a Serena & Lily side chair, a Target floor lamp, and a Home Goods side table.
The new extension houses the master bedroom, closet, and bath. Barn doors conceal the master bath and closet (not pictured). The bed faces views of the pool while a clerestory window above lets in additional jungle views and daylight.
A look at one of the three bedrooms, which is bright, airy, and has a tasteful mix of luxe materials.
The choice of colors and materials work together to create a bright, cheerful, and romantic atmosphere.
Master Bedroom
The bedroom is the most pared-back room in the house with just a handful of furnishings including a custom-designed bed.
The master bedroom boasts spectacular south-facing views of the valley.
The ceiling of the master bedroom was raised to the roofline, which additionally opened up the space.
They also each feature a large closet.
The bedroom on the second floor has a treehouse-like feel.
The bedroom is illuminated by tall, skinny windows and a skylight that's positioned over the bed for stargazing.
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