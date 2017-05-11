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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
Master bedroom, Maison JJ Joubert
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The bed is by Floyd, and an Alvar Aalto stool that Joshua scored for $100 at a Barneys closing sale functions as a nightstand.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The main bedroom features a calming, muted palette, punctuated by vibrant pops of color. The decision to prioritize this particular space came after years of living in tighter quarters. "We went bigger where it needed to be with the primary bedroom and bath, a need after years of living in studios and one-bedroom apartments," explains Todd.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
The nightstand is vintage, and the lamp is part of the 96 Molecules collection by Aqua Creations.
David and Hannah’s new bedroom, which is located in the extension, has clean white walls, built-ins, and a large glass slider leading to a private deck.
The Hunter bed and nightstands from Rove Concepts are positioned below the Leyland Sconce by Worley’s Lighting.
To create additional headspace in the sleeping loft, the Fritzes devised an inset in the Douglas fir flooring that accommodates a mattress. The backlit headboard and built-in storage that flank the bed are also made of Douglas fir.
"The white oak loft railing allows for open sight lines and creates a more spacious feel for the loft bedroom," Kevin says.
On either side of the bed, custom cabinets store clothes, and have USB ports to charge devices.
The tree house office can be glimpsed through the bedroom window.
A nightstand and dresser are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee and topped with stained maple.
Upstairs, the principal suite features sliding glass doors along two exposures, offering direct access to the partially covered outdoor area.
Clerestory windows capture the mountain views from the couple’s first-floor bedroom, which opens to the patio.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
The second bedroom can be accessed through the sliding partition or a separate entrance.
The two bedrooms for the boys can be opened up into one large space or closed off as seen here with a bookcase wall that can be split apart or brought together.
A peek at the sun-filled bedroom.
This clean-lined home designed by Lim + Lu makes use of materials like rattan, oak, and volcanic slate to create an island vibe.
The Bogarts’ beagle, Ranger, lounging on their bed. The painting, All is Well, is an abstract from Brenda’s early days as a painter.
The ground floor features four bedrooms and two bunk rooms. “They’re the smallest bedrooms we’ve ever made,” says architect Tom Knezic. “They’re meant to be a bit like cabins on a ship—just room for a bed and a place to put your personal things.” All the bedrooms are interchangeable, and have small windows that look out over the forest. “We had to convince my mum about that because there’s always that idea of having a lake view from the master suite,” says Knezic. “But, if you want to enjoy the view you come up to the living area.”
A citrus tree sits right outside double doors in the bedroom.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
Tang reconfigured the plan to include a guest suite with its own bath.
The main bedroom bookends the west side of the home and opens up to the outdoors via glass sliders on two sides.
A vintage, goat-hair Moroccan rug overlaid on a larger, textured wool rug from Armadillo & Co. adds visual interest and a warm color palette in this bedroom designed by Ginny Macdonald.
“The materials are natural, durable, yet contrast in their relation to one another,” he says. "Ultimately, we wanted to balance the crispness of the architecture, like concrete, with the warmer edges of the wood."
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