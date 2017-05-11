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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : chair

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
A ceramic vase by Anna Manako of Manako Design from the 1980s sits on a funky wooden table in the primary bedroom.
A vignette anchored by an Olga Fradina print in the second bedroom.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
When it comes to master bedroom lighting ideas, tray ceiling options include cove lighting, seen here. This technique is a great way to illuminate a room using uplighting. However, in a room this large, other task and accent lighting is often necessary.
The primary bedroom is located upstairs and opens to a small deck that overlooks the backyard. Britt incorporated rugs made with natural fibers and vegetable-based dyes.
A Menu JWDA table lamp provides bedside lighting after dark.
The bedroom in La Tagua faces views of the green slope to the south. The loft also includes a sheltered terrace and another small bed to the side.
“I have always loved chairs!” says Ginger of her extensive midcentury collection. She admits that some are more comfortable than others. “I play guitar on the living room sofa a lot, and the upstairs vintage Penguin chairs are really comfortable and look out on the city view.”
Ginger’s small selection of art books adds a bit of personality without throwing off the balanced calm of the bedroom.
Cheng had to borrow space from the bedroom to create a more functional bathroom, but a built-in dresser and desk keep the layout feeling spacious.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The couple’s children, who are in their thirties, often come to stay. The lower-floor bedroom beneath the library is used for their visits.
Slatted doors allow natural light through while still affording privacy in the second bedroom.
Midcentury bentwood chairs in the master bedroom sit atop a cowhide rug. The iron table is from Arteriors.
The chandelier in the principle bedroom is an antique bubble glass design from Vieux in Houston.
The fifth-floor kid’s bedroom is made to feel more cozy with wood flooring and folding wooden screens, the latter of which facilitate privacy or connection to the main spaces.
In the dressing room, the ceiling is papered with Ellie Cashman Summer Squall in midnight blue—a little pop of pattern to peek at as you’re heading through to the back door.
A view of the principal bedroom from the private garden terrace. An Eames molded plywood chair from Matisse sits in the corner. Next to the bed is a Ferm Living Insert side table and a Roy table light from Viabizzuno.
The master bedroom opens up to a private garden terrace and views of the treetops.
Each of the couple's three children have their own rooms, with built-in desks and storage units. The bedrooms have rift and quartered white oak flooring.
Frameless bedroom windows extend beyond the floor and ceiling. "Since it's such a small house, it was really important to have this connection between the interior and exterior," says the couple.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The guest bedroom/study is located in the front wing of the home, next to the master bedroom. It overlooks the courtyard through a large window. Every room of the house is naturally ventilated, and the bedrooms all include ceiling fans to aid air movement.
Allied Maker Court Sconces pick up brassy tones from the lighting and highlight a peach-toned, abstract painting from Jen Winks Hays. A pair of vintage Milo Baughman barrel chairs further brighten the space with their sunny shade of yellow.
The master bedroom was painted a soothing shade of pale gray with white ceilings and doors. Peach, fuchsia, and purple tones create a dynamic contrast in the form of a vintage, overdyed rug from Rug Knots and a painting by Amelia Midori Miller. The Urbino bed in copper is from Property Pendant, and the Line Pendant 06 light is from Douglas and Bec.
The architects custom designed all the beds from mañío wood.
Castaños House by Arch. Ekaterina Kunzel & Arch. María Belén García Bottazzini
Nina sources vintage items, appreciating their lived-in quality, to complement higher-end pieces. In the master bedroom, a vintage Norman Cherner chair is paired with a midcentury-modern desk Nina found on ebay. Accenting the room are a Moooi light shade and Caadre mirror by Philippe Starck.
"I have some small paintings from an Artist named Barbara Irwin," says Amanda. "Currently a ship on our bedroom mantel, and a whale above our bed. A few years ago I purchased France & Son’s take on a Jeanneret chair. You see them a lot of places now, but I still love it."
"I definitely like to mix modern with traditional and am also a sucker for some rattan or caning to add a dose of a coastal feeling," says Amanda.
Large, glazed doors and windows on two sides of the master bedroom in the main house bring views of the coastline inside and flood the space with natural light.
A new dormer, streamlined window plan, and bathroom created a full-fledged guest suite that’s much more comfortable.
The doorway to the suite is framed by cabinetry.
The homeowners’ daughter’s room has views of the neighborhood’s many trees.
A Casper mattress sits opposite a Klein Agency oak chair in the master suite. A West Elm lamp illuminates the reading nook at night.
Diaphanous curtains help soften the influx of light.
The room features walnut ﬂooring and built-in closets of the same material that were custom-made by Kenwood Cabinetry.
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