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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Architect Bentley Tibbs implemented space-saving techniques throughout the house, including this bunkbed niche, located upstairs at the stair landing.
There are two large bunk rooms—one for boys and one for girls—that can accommodate eight children.
A clean and light, neutral palette was chosen for the bedrooms, providing a soft contrast to the matte black wall accents used throughout some of the home's common areas.
The smallest bedroom in the visitor wing has two bunkbeds, a closet, and a shared bathroom to the side.
The top bunk securely flips up to turn the bottom bunk into a sofa for extra lounge space.
The team constructed three bunk beds, each equipped with an individual reading light, USB ports and plenty of storage. The wallpaper is Spoonflower Boho Denim Grid by Holli Zollinger.
Bunk beds served Jessica’s two young children for four years in the tiny home. They each had a small niche in the wall, illuminated by a pull chain light, where they could store a few things, and a pull out closet at the end of the beds for clothing. A day bed against the far wall (not pictured) served as the “guest room.”
To continue home’s minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired theme, the couple purchased Plyroom bunks for their kids. The bedding is from Society of Wanderers.
In one of the bedrooms, custom bunk beds sleep three.
"By placing the twin bed in the back corner, taking up some of the space by the previous bathroom, we were able to fit in a slimmed-down twin," explains Kerri. "Underneath the bed is a full-height base cabinet for clothing, and at the foot of the bed is another base cabinet that is accessed through the bathroom."
The bunk room is perfect for when weekend guests have children.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
Bunk beds are tucked into the far end of the upper level. The flexible space can also be used as a second living room or as a games room.
The hotel offers the same rates throughout the year, based on the size of the room. There are four rooms with bunk beds.
“The overall decor was pure white with dark grey for the kid’s area to make the area feel spacious,” the couple says. “Dark wood was incorporated for a contrast accent.”
The “kids' area” in the heart of the Airstream features three bunk beds fitted with twin-size IKEA foam mattresses, built-in storage, and privacy curtains. The round cutouts reference the Airstream's rounded shape and the portholes in ships.
A look at the double bunk-beds that can convert into couches when not in use.
In the chalet room, the bed, table, and seating were designed as a island unit finished in smooth cement render.
LAMAS designed a quartet of bunkbeds large enough for adults. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The media room features custom-designed bunks with Camp Wandawega for Land of Nod bedding.
A sloping ceiling allows light into one of the children’s bedrooms. The bed is from CedarWorks.
Bedroom