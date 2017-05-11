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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/furniture : bed

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Bed Design Photos and Ideas

In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Inside, the back wall angles upward to create a built-in headboard. Furniture is all moveable, and the two single beds can be combined to make a king-sized sleeping arrangement.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
The clients' teenage son was given a more colorful bedroom with an elevated bed and a small climbing wall.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
An Eames lounge and ottoman hold court in the master bedroom upstairs. Plenty of natural light and a muted color scheme give the space a wonderfully light feel.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
With no prior experience, the couple turned to online research—particularly Airforums.com—to look up answers to questions that arose during the renovation process. The 190-square-foot Airstream now boasts a stove, dining area, and cozy bedroom, which includes hidden storage.
The structure was conceived to avoid large timber or steel members. This was done by reducing the span of the rafters by bringing the studs in from the outer walls, creating internal "fins
Master bedroom, Maison JJ Joubert
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
The primary bedroom has small windows but lofty ceilings with original exposed beams. The comforter is from Out of Hand in G<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">reat Barrington</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> , Massachusetts, the table lamp is by Christopher Spitzmiller, and the vintage rug came from a dealer in Cleveland . With her daughter's help, Priscilla carried the (</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">since reupholstered) </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Jonathan Adler chair home from his shop on Atlantic Avenue. "The store was closing, so the chair was so cheap that having it delivered would have cost more than the chair itself,
Jono regularly restyles the apartment by swapping or moving around vases and other small objects, such as the nightstand and lamp in the bedroom. "It keeps the space feeling fresh without having to go out and buy new pieces,
"With it’s monochrome palette, it was the perfect addition to keep the room still neutral as a base but with lots of personality.
The upcycled Tasha ORO Solar lamp made from the remains from the Soviet car industry echoes the shapes in the Olga Fradina print in the primary bedroom. A hemp fur throw by DevoHome covers the bed a rustic Swiss cradle is a storage spot for books and magazines.
Alexandrine describes the second bedroom as "a functional space for a grown-up girl student." On the wall, prints by Olga Fradina are mixed with vintage graphics from the 1960s. A lamp from the 1970s sits atop a modern italian writing desk.
The new design resulted in 2,250sf with an 11-foot high master bedroom and a 20-foot high kitchen space.
Each bedroom comfortably fits a king-sized bed.
Inside the studio, an unexpected pop of color awaits.
In the couple's guest room, authentic shoji screens have been converted into sliding closet doors. “I have a slight obsession with Japanese precision and culture,” Mel says.
An external staircase provides access to the cabin’s interior, which boasts a similar wood-clad aesthetic.
The restaurant has already been converted for domestic use, but he<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> rearranged the layout, </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">placing the master bedroom on the ground floor. </span>
The bed is by Floyd, and an Alvar Aalto stool that Joshua scored for $100 at a Barneys closing sale functions as a nightstand.
Bedrooms peer out over the courtyard and into neighboring rooms. "I love houses where you can see outside and back in. There’s a magic to that," says Legge.
In the bedrooms, large windows provide views of the rolling prairie landscape.
The guest bedroom, located on the south side of the site, overlooks a Japanese pine tree.
The Monocular - Bedroom
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
"I remove a lot of the day-to-day items people use because they typically are utilitarian and don’t add much to the photo except visual clutter," Neustadt says. "This includes items like dish soap, remote controls, blenders, waste baskets, and tissue boxes."
Exposed wood beams are set against contemporary artwork and custom furniture in this bedroom. An expansive modern chandelier, finished in black, provides ample downlighting for the large room.
This master bedroom is located on the western side of the house, and it has a balcony that is well set up for enjoying brilliant sunset views. One of our favorite master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling is to suspend task lighting from the rafters, seen here in this desk lamp look-a-like.
This funky, mint-green pendant is a simple, diminutive choice for bedroom ceiling lighting.
A white ceiling adds visual space to this diminutive bedroom, while a matching white ceiling fan and light fixture complete the look.
In this bedroom, light fixtures suspended along a metal track can be moved and repositioned as desired for accent or task lighting.
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