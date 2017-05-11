Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/floors : light hardwood

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The Monocular - Bedroom
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The nursery on the first floor is situated directly above the guest bedroom on the ground floor. The two bathrooms are also stacked to allow for efficient structural, mechanical, and plumbing systems.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A shift in materials separates this bedroom from the breakfast area.
Detail at bedside with window nook
Master bedroom with ensuite beyond