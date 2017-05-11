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All Photos/bedroom/floors : medium hardwood/floors : concrete

Bedroom Medium Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A look at one of four double-height bedrooms in the tallest structure. Each one comes with a “tapanco,” or loft, for sleeping or reading.
The entrance to the master bedroom is through a sloped wall of framed windows.
The open, airy atmosphere continues in the bedroom where the ensuite is fitted with a glass wall.