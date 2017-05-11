Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : marble/lighting : wall

Bedroom Marble Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the master suite, handcrafted, double-pivot doors in a brushed ash finish create an ensuite bathroom that can be fully opened up or closed off. Carrara marble molding outlines the room and provides an extravagant touch.