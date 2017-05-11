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All Photos/bedroom/floors : marble/lighting : table

Bedroom Marble Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The brass bedside lamp with a silk lampshade designed by Alan sits on a marble and ash wood floating nightstand.
In the master suite, handcrafted, double-pivot doors in a brushed ash finish create an ensuite bathroom that can be fully opened up or closed off. Carrara marble molding outlines the room and provides an extravagant touch.
The master bedroom faces walls of glazing that frame tropical views. The bedroom connects to the master bath with a double vanity as well as a spacious walk-in closet in a separate room. The floors are Galala marble.