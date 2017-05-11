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All Photos/bedroom/floors : linoleum/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Linoleum Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite bath.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.