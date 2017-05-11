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All Photos/bedroom/floors : linoleum/furniture : chair

Bedroom Linoleum Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

A view from the kitchen shows the built-in storage wrapping around the flat's perimeter. Translucent window panels allow natural an abundance of natural light into the space while providing privacy.
All units at Palm Canyon Mobile Club tout indoor/outdoor living.
The master suite has direct access to the outdoor space via sliding glass doors. There is also an ensuite bath with updated fixtures and original cabinetry in excellent condition.
One of the home's five bedrooms.
The second bedroom from another angle.
The second bedroom has bright yellow, built-in desks lining the wall.