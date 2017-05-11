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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/lighting : table

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
Calvin Klein linens cover the bed in the primary bedroom while a vintage folding screen serves as a headboard.
Bright blue HEM side table flank the bed. Tiffany upholstered all the headboards in the four bedrooms in different colors.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
A casement window in the main bedroom allows for natural ventilation in this part of the home.
A modern, white-and-maple dresser from Article with black leather pulls not only adds much-needed storage, but also helps temper the girlish feel of the room, which Mamrie shares with her boyfriend. The Mitzi table lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting, with its playful black squiggles, is Thomas's favorite piece in the home.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
"I wanted to make things look really nice and not spend a lot of money, but it takes time. It's not something that happens overnight," says Alex of scouting for furniture and decor.
A quick 20-minute boat ride from Helsinki, this cliffside A-frame can be rented for $35 a night. Designed to have a minimal footprint, the plywood-clad Nolla Cabin has a triangular polycarbonate window overlooking the water and is simply yet comfortably furnished.
Upstairs in the loft, an open and airy space can sleep more.
Davis continued the board and batten upstairs in the master bathroom, and added bookcases on either end of the bed for storage—and to conceal the pop-out of the chimney that opens on the ground floor.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
The credenza is Willy Rizzo for Mario Sabot and the table lamp is Murano glass by Carlo Nason Mazzega.
A look into one of the home’s six bedrooms, which includes a dark mustard Brisa bedspread from MADE and a wall painted in Ultra Blue by Little Greene.
Drape them over your couch, the foot of your bed, or your shoulders as you work from home—these throw blankets are as versatile as they are cozy.
The master bedroom enjoys ocean views, with plantings providing a sense of lushness and a touch of privacy screening.
Perforated aluminum screens provide shade and privacy for the top-level courtyards.
Eva and Jamie incorporated as many organic products as possible—including Coyuchi sheets and Avocado Organic mattresses.
Porter reconfigured the space to make room for a nearby art studio, and the siting of the bed now enjoys lake views.
The unit's one bedroom offers a full-width window allowing in natural light.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
The second bedroom.
A peek at one of the home’s four bedrooms. High ceilings and natural light brighten the space’s designer finishes.
Bookshelves continue upstairs into the lofted sleeping area.
Most of the furniture in the home are Cornuelle’s vintage finds.
The flooring material, fir car decking, with the V-notch side down to create a downstairs ceiling with texture, is twice as thick as standard hardwood flooring. The flat side faces up as the flooring for the second story, and brass flooring nails were left exposed, further contributing to an aged, hand-built look.
Lofted amid eucalyptus and oak trees, Graham Paarman’s house in South Africa is a glassed-in, steel-frame structure with a veil of vertical slats. Excluding outdoor areas, it measures about 720 square feet. Half-round bays project to form a balcony, a pergola, a dining alcove, and a bathroom.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
In the Yabu and Pushelberg-designed bedrooms, rolls of wax-dipped canvas replace traditional headboards, and a muted color palette creates a cozy, nostalgic retreat. “There's a sort of Father Knows Best honesty to the rooms, a sweetness that makes you think of childhood, and of comfort,” says Glenn Pushelberg. Smart, space-saving solutions include under-bed storage and a peg wall on which hangs a writing desk and a fold-up chair.
In the new master suite, a clerestory window reveals the exterior wood batten screen, which provides both privacy and light.
White paint in the guest room highlights the arched windows and original vaulted ceiling.
The second bedroom.
Details of the master bedroom headboard and side table.
The top-floor master suite features a walk-in closet and a stylish bathroom.
One of Thomas’s favorite color combinations from the ’40s was rust and pink, which she used in the guest bedroom. "I would not have thought of painting a room red (we’ve all seen that Sex and the City episode), but when I saw the sample of Spice of Life by Dunn Edwards, I was really surprised," she says. "It’s rich, and almost like a mood ring—it changes in depth and hue based on the time of day and what’s next to it."
One of the bedrooms sporting a navy-centric palette.
Pobar's Senreve bag is her go-to for carrying all her necessities, including her camera.
The bedroom is simple, but full of texture and stylish accents, including a Shigouri bed in maple.
Upon waking, guests will be treated to a Parisian breakfast in bed.
At the back of the cabin, there is a master bedroom, a bathroom, and a sauna that ingeniously doubles as a guest room.
One of the additional bedrooms.
A wood-paneled sleeping alcove lies upstairs.
A cozy sleeping area illuminated by a dynamic faceted window.
The Loom room features a cozy four-poster bed draped with luxurious, ethereal fabrics.
“Designed to encourage REM-rich slumber—the type of sleep which increases brain activity, promotes learning, and creates dreams, the rooms engage with every sensorial touchpoint of the body; constructing a holistic ecosystem that enhances your sleep from the moment you step through the door, helping you to power down, recharge, and fight fatigue,” says O’Neil.
The Zed Rooms by Cuckooz and Simba
A vertical Murphy bed fits perfectly into a narrow space in this triangular apartment.
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