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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
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The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The master bedroom is lined with built-in closets to maximize storage.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
The window sill was deepened and extended to create room for a tea service. The piano has a permanent place in the home now.
Three anchoring points secure the wide span of the edge beam running along the front of the mezzanine to the ceiling, allowing the sides to be left open.
The most intimate and restricted area of the apartment is the bedroom on the new mezzanine floor. Over 100 recycled plywood lids were used as cladding in the downstairs studio—the wall of which continues into the bedroom—and for the bedroom floor.
Petillaut designed a large closet on the other side of the partition wall, which also acts as a headboard for the bed, in one of the master bedrooms.
The inbuilt storage in the master bedroom includes a hidden make-up table. When it is set up, the edge of the bed can be used as a seat.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
The master suite is enclosed with a glass wall on one side. The glass wall is a sound barrier, yet also admits light from the exterior windows when desired.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
Janette’s airy top-floor suite is furnished with a custom bed and night tables from B&amp;B Italia. The Fleetwood sliders on all three levels were trimmed in aluminum to reflect changing light.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
Now, bespoke wardrobes by Grovecourt flank the fireplace, which was newly painted. Hearth tiles are from Bert and May.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Sleeping Room
A view of the master bedroom.
The beds, closets, and bathroom nooks are all built-ins, so one space seamlessly flows to the next with a sense of uniformity.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
A view from the bedroom towards the closet with a glimpse of the entry hall on the far left.
Enveloped in Douglas fir, the master bedroom with garden views includes a built-in bed frame, a walk-in wardrobe, and custom-fit paneling.
The guest bedroom faces one side of a lightwell.
A large, exposed bulb hangs lower than its peers on a three-bulb pendant. The simple design effectively spreads subtle but diffuse light across this elegant, neutral-toned bedroom.
A white Alba armoire by Pinch stands next to the brand’s Iona cheval mirror in a second-floor bedroom. The Moroccan rug was found in Paris; the Malm bed from IKEA was a budget buy.
A look at the master bedroom located on the mezzanine level.
The master bedroom
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A private master bedroom and ensuite were key to the renovation, and include as much natural light as the ground floor. Benjamin Moore's White Heron was used throughout the interiors to complement the light.
Master Bedroom
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
Custom closets painted Benjamin Moore Sterling were added to both kids' bedrooms. One room has a built-in window seat (pictured) and the other has a built-in desk.
Built-in closets create a wall between the sleeping quarters and living spaces, allowing for more storage space.
The wood beams were in poor condition and needed to be cleaned up and treated with oil.
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Wardrobe, door, TV unit
bedroom
One of the guest bedroooms.
The simplicity of the design is complemented by the unfussy use of materials, including the exposed edges of the bedroom furniture and paint-free drywall.
The back bedroom and small bathroom benefit from warmer, more playful flooring, including the geometric black-and-white pattern below the tub.
To create more storage and make the small bedroom feel larger, they purchased an Ikea wardrobe with mirrored doors. The clothing rack across from the bed is from HAY.
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