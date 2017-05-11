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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

A bespoke mirrored unit divides the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe, while disfused glass lets distributes light from the bedroom to the ensuite.
Picture rails make it easy to hang photos and prints, and the couple can quickly swap them out without leaving holes in the wall.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The lofted bedroom is bookended by windows overlooking Ponderosa pines
Architect Fareez Giga believes custom cabinetry and shelving was not substantially more expensive than buying quality furniture, and advised to solicit multiple bids before selecting a millwork provider.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The cabin rests atop the foundation of a previous cabin on the family’s property.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
After: Architect Luki Anderson of Studio Officina created a serene primary suite that reflects the minimalist aesthetic owners Laura and Kelly Moffat prefer. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore Super White, and the DWR bed features pull-out drawers for hidden storage.
Calvin Klein linens cover the bed in the primary bedroom while a vintage folding screen serves as a headboard.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
A peek at one of the home's two bedroom suites, which features a custom mural and wardrobe.
The large sliders in the bedroom provide access to the hot tub on the deck.
In the bedroom, a party wall is a backdrop for the bed, and there’s a generous walk-in closet on the other side of it.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
A light well, cut into the side of the house that shares a wall with its neighbor, brings illumination and air into the primary bedroom and bathroom.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
Bright blue HEM side table flank the bed. Tiffany upholstered all the headboards in the four bedrooms in different colors.
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
The TV nook includes an Ikea sofa, Article tables, and a vintage Eames rocker. The wall-mounted planters are from Ferm Living.
Removing the dropped ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom was a top priority of the cabin’s renovation. Raising the bedroom ceiling exposed natural, unfinished knotty pine, a remnant of what was previously attic space.
The streamlined Meta side table by Berlin design studio New Tendency infuses the guest bedroom with a sleek touch.
The new primary bedroom is still petite, but the high ceilings give it an airy feel.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
"The layout and circulation is straightforward,
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
A large picture window near the bed captures mesmerizing views of the surrounding reserve.
The two guest rooms feature queen beds, cozy textiles, and thoughtful conveniences for guests such as reading lamps and hanging hooks. "One way we married clean and rustic aesthetics was to install vertical shiplap behind the headboard in one of the rooms," says Tarah. "We chose boards in irregular sizes with a rough-hewn finish to add texture and dimension to the feature wall."
The master bedroom opens to the northern balcony, which is set on a 10-foot-deep steel cantilever covering a patio below on the main level. “The primo swag built-in feature is the white oak lap-sided ceiling in the master bedroom,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “As architects, we set as a goal on every project to experiment in our details and to try something new. Turning lap siding on its head—literally—completely frees it from its conventional usage, and provides a rich texture on the ceiling surface. It also serves to pull together a tricky space created by the variegated ceiling planes, which were a result of the challenges served up by zoning and district guidelines.”
The bedroom closets are painted in soft colors—Dulux Shetland Lace and Lama—to create what Litera describes as “special, warm moments” that add a sense of comfort and closeness to the lofty spaces.
A casement window in the main bedroom allows for natural ventilation in this part of the home.
The main bedroom suffered from lack of light, and the stairs were semi-exposed, which was strange. The team enlarged the windows and decided to keep the drywall here for better soundproofing. "Tongue-and-groove tends to have cracks and openings, so this keeps it more private and insulated," says Lauren.
White oak casework compliments the master suite.
The lower level has a moveable wardrobe wall that divides the main bedroom from the second room.
A custom channel-tufted headboard is offset by floating nightstands and a painterly wallpaper by Porter Teleo.
The bedroom, which is located on the third level, is finished with birch panels on the walls.
Brit and Daniel Epperson accented the cabin’s bright white interior with dynamic black focal points and vignettes, like a towering tile fireplace facade and a cool Valchromat-and-steel kitchen.
The master bedroom has been designed so that the doors can be left open for the children at night without compromising privacy. To facilitate this, a series of nightlights integrated into the hall lead the way from the childrens’ bedrooms in the basement level to the master bedroom. In the bedroom Peled Soffitto lights from Viabizzuno make it easy for one of the couple to read while the other sleeps.
"We wanted to help many people to understand that an option like this [exists], that people could consider it when building a second home, or primary residence, or even a home for retirement," says Claire.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
"I wanted to make things look really nice and not spend a lot of money, but it takes time. It's not something that happens overnight," says Alex of scouting for furniture and decor.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
A quick 20-minute boat ride from Helsinki, this cliffside A-frame can be rented for $35 a night. Designed to have a minimal footprint, the plywood-clad Nolla Cabin has a triangular polycarbonate window overlooking the water and is simply yet comfortably furnished.
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