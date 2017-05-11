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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/furniture : chair

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

Ikeda carefully considered the new uses that might involve the extended family when they visit. Thus, the detached guesthouse allows each family unit to have their own bedroom while staying together in the same place; features is the largest room in the guesthouse.
A second level was removed so the house now features the tall ceiling that was common of the igura-zukuri style house type; featured is the bedroom in the main house.
A trio of original artworks by Andrea hang above the Rejuvenation bed in the primary bedroom. A pair of Industry West Cane Wardrobes provide storage.
The kitchenette is equipped with a two-burner induction stovetop, a built-in concealed range hood, and an under-counter refrigerator.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
Many of the paintings are by the designer’s grandfather.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The Cabin is furnished with designs by Delo Design, including TRU chairs in cream. The bed is nestled beneath a large window that frames the landscape, and a small kitchenette sits opposite the dining zone.
A twin bed that he designed anchors a flex room on the second floor.
The large sliders in the bedroom provide access to the hot tub on the deck.
Floor-to-ceiling glass now leads to the outdoors. The fireplace surround is blackened steel, and the upper cabinet hides the TV, its slatted details echoing the screens elsewhere in the house.
"The site has lush vegetation dotted with mature live oak trees, and Sarah is a gifted gardener who keeps the yard beautiful,
All of the new flooring is engineered hardwood. Tiffany didn’t like how high the ceilings felt, so she painted a green arch behind the bed to improve the scale. The arch also repeats in a lot of the furnishings, from the Alky chairs to the dining room table.
To bring the outside in, walls of glass were added in places like the kitchen and master bedroom with the help of a company called Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.
The primary bedroom still has fantastic sight lines to the water from its second-floor location.
Oak furnishings with simple, slim silhouettes create a feeling of spaciousness and let the views take the spotlight.
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A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
Large windows and a white bedspread lend an airy atmosphere to a California bedroom in the first home Geremia designed from the group up.
While getting budget estimates from contractors is crucial, it’s also important to remember that the final cost for a project may fluctuate due to unforeseen developments or changing needs. For lawyer Paul Andersson, the cost of renovating his tiny New York apartment rose from $150,000 to $250,000 during the process, mostly due to the addition of a pivoting wall system.
Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone.
The bedroom is located on a mezzanine just below the roof of a church. The minimal decor and simple arrangement of the room reflect the client’s modest tastes. The small pewter spotlights and pendant by Holloways of London connect to an exposed galvanized conduit that is set against the brick above the bed.
This master bedroom features a spectacular chandelier-style pendant with romantic, star-shaped lights.
The long table underneath the window can also serve as additional sleeping area.
The house is designed so that all primary spaces have sweeping views of the open field.
The built-in bench that borders the cantilevered bed features two storage drawers and a hatch that accesses an additional storage compartment.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
The second floor of the back house includes a guest suite and an office. The walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace.
"Most of the carpentry built-ins were done out of plywood with birch veneer, chosen for its very raw finish and inexpensiveness," says Amanda. "For more structural items like the adaptable bed platform, we used Baltic birch instead for its superior structure and planarity."
An upstairs apartment bedroom at the B2 Lofts with a view of the art school next door.
The only furniture in the bedroom is the bed and a side chair. Light pours in through the angled sky-light and oversized window to the street.
The main bedroom has bifold steel-framed doors which tuck back to almost nothing, allowing the small balcony to become an extension of the main bedroom. “Behind the framing of the balustrade and the canopy of the tree, the bedroom feels like a perfect retreat from the world,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
In an upstairs bedroom, windows capture intentional views of the trees and farm activity. "Someone living in New York City, they have the thirst of wanting to connect with nature—and what better way to connect with nature other than going to a farm and experiencing farming?" says Eugene.
Using wood pallets, a common shipping material, is a cost-effective (and, if they're reused, also eco-friendly) solution for a low-lying mattress that doesn't sit directly on the floor. Its wood construction pairs well with just about any color palette, and it can also be painted.
The bedroom is one of the only spaces without a rammed-earth wall, so the architects wanted to focus this room around the view. "We had to wait for a glass factory to open to get a piece of glass that was the right size," says Jobe. Now, the 15-foot window offers unobscured views down to the pool and towards the river. A screened porch lies off the bedroom: the perfect place to sleep en plein air on a hot Texas night.
The furniture mix continues in here, with a Target headboard flanked by 1960s bedside tables.
Two covered aeries located off of the living room and the master suite (pictured) provide the client with a generous outdoor living space, rain or shine.
Bedroom and studio with wood strips bench
The master suite has a deck for enjoying the view.
“There are dark corners, but they’re made to feel very nice because of the contrast with the brighter spaces,” explains Tuckey.
In addition to the master bedroom, there are two guest rooms that are "adequate [in size] but not huge," says homeowner Terry Cruikshank. "We wanted to focus on usable space. When people come to visit, we didn't think they would want to just spend their time in the bedroom."
There are six bedrooms in the home. The master bedroom skews neutral, with the large original windows serving as the focal point.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
The bedroom features a mix of materials and textures and a delightful vintage vibe. The 1950s pendant light is by Stilnovo and the bamboo and wicker wall sconce is by Ingo Mauer.
A look into one of the home’s six bedrooms, which includes a dark mustard Brisa bedspread from MADE and a wall painted in Ultra Blue by Little Greene.
The guest bedroom features a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Spade chair by Faye Toogood, a Dune rug from Hem, and a Michael Anastassiades pendant lamp.
Aside from the natural light, the master bedroom is illuminated simply with a graphic Mobile Chandelier No.2 from Michael Anastassiades and a Bellhop table lamp from Flos. These accompany a Cove bed from Design Within Reach, a Harlosh bedside table from Pinch Design, a Colonial armchair from Carl Hansen & Søn, and a rug from Calvin Klein Home.
The master bedroom is tucked at one end of the house’s long plan, and it shares valley views with the living room.
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