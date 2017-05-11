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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
While housed in the semi-basement level, the bedroom is illuminated with ample natural light.
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and built-in wood shelving.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A small desk and a refrigerator are arranged beneath the sloped wall and ceiling in the sitting area adjacent to the bedroom.
An artwork that depicts Brigitte Bardot and quotes from Jean Luc Godard's 1963 film Le Mepris hangs above the bed, lending vibrancy and whimsy.
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
The bedrooms are bright with natural light.
The master bedroom is equipped with two TVs, a marble-framed fireplace, a refrigerator, a microwave, and dual bathrooms—each with their own walk-in closet. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a private terrace with views of downtown Los Angeles.
Situated above the bed is a catwalk and cubby with steps.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
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Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Downstairs bedroom and lounge area
Downstairs master bedroom
The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
“These rooms are for our friends and family who visit,” Peter explains. “But I think it’s also important to have a place to sleep where you work. You have to take a break and refresh your mind. I work and work and then sleep for twenty minutes, and then I work some more.” New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Master Bedroom
#ChezMarieSixtine #Paris #France #designmilk Photo by Julie Ansiau
Bedroom
A pop of color, and a window to reflect out to in the son's bedroom.
Three tall closets conceal the couple’s belongings.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Master Bedroom