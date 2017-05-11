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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/floors : vinyl

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas, a low ceiling often works best with out-of-the-way recessed lighting, seen here in this tiny trailer. The recessed lights provide just the right amount of task lighting, while the surrounding windows lend natural light.