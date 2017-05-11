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All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/floors : dark hardwood

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Set in a century-old, brick-and-industrial steel building that originally housed horse stables, the Annex is a hybrid hospitality concept that is part Airbnb, part boutique hotel. Designed by Toronto–based architecture practice StudioAC in collaboration with the Gauley Brothers and Moss, the carefully curated hotel reflects the local community: All of the spaces feature the work of hand-picked local artists, musicians, and chefs.