Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : light hardwood/floors : concrete

Bedroom Light Hardwood Floors Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bed platform can host guests or tea ceremonies.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
designed by Estúdio Minke
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The sleeping area is raised and flush with the height of the countertops, allowing for storage underneath.
014.CASA PEX