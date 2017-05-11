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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : wall

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the renovation of their 1920s bungalow in Los Angeles, homeowners chose Mark Motonaga and Guy Clouse opted for Dawn Pink paint by Benjamin Moore in the main bedroom—even painting the ceiling for an enveloping effect.
A small balcony connects one of the bedrooms on the second level to the landscape.
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
"We added the triangular transom to be able to see the continuation of the ceiling beams, as well as get more sunlight into the bedroom," says Azin.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
The contemporary residence features four bedrooms, all of which offer access to the outdoors via large, sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden terrace.
Timberframed loft
Certain lighter color hues—such as whites, neutrals, blues, and greens—can elicit calming effects.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
The bright and airy master suite features wallpaper from Maharam-System.
Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting.
Furniture designer Pat Carson created a plethora of custom fixtures for this guest room, including a riveted aluminum Murphy bed. The best Murphy beds raise and lower easily, often requiring only one hand. This unique wall bed employs a hand-cranked wheel-and-pulley system.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The minimalist material palette incorporates light and shadows into a tonal, textural mix. The dark flooring and paneling are both Nero Oak Volcano from Mafi.
The bedroom also boasts a wall of sliding glass doors that open the home to its surroundings.
A look at one of the three bedrooms.
An IKEA bed is layered with cozy textiles in the guest bedroom.
Carefully selected textiles and potted plants give the rooms a warm and cozy feel.
Teaberry Bridge and Master Bedroom
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
A pair of CH07 chairs by Hans Wegner face a stunning view of the Richmond–San Rafael Bridge.
Planked with reclaimed wood and awash in a muted color palette with pops of navy, black and white, the King rooms invoke Scandinavian design energized by the hotel’s backcountry.
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
A vintage red Italian pendant hangs overhead. The painting at the top of the stairs is by Barbara Johnson. “Having paintings in the house gives a wonderful sense of fantasy,” says Michael. “They enrich the house without competing with the beach.”
All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
Four bedrooms on the upper level feature wood floors, modern art, and ceiling beams, while the master bedroom on the third floor (pictured here) enjoys an ensuite bathroom and private terrace. On the rooftop, another bronze-clad terrace supplies a barbecue and city views.
The Willow &amp; Juniper tree house by ArtisTree
All it takes is gentle downward pressure to lower the desk to the floor, bringing the kid-size mattress into position for bedtime.
In the master bedroom, a basic platform bed and Ikea wall lights keep the attention on the ocean views afforded by the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Master bedroom: Vanessa bed by Tobia Scarpa for Cassina and Hepburn by De La Espada with Kvadrat fabric upholstery, bedcovers with Rubelli “terrazzo” fabric, Evie Group Oliver Tray side Table, pendant lighting from Modo by Roll &amp; Hill and Commute Design, wall lamps Parola by Fontana Arte, table lamp Parachilna.
Master Bedroom
WH Residence | M3 Architects