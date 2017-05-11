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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
The top floor, where the master bedroom is located, incorporates south- and north-facing clerestory windows to bring additional natural light to the interior.
The X Suites' bedrooms all have ceiling-height windows that look out onto the grounds. The blanket is by Coyuchi.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
"It's okay to be bold," Henderson says of the indigo-hued bedroom. "I’m still under the impression that almost everyone loves blue, so I think this is not only okay to do, but actually something that can really add value." The color is French Beret from Benjamin Moore.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
A guest bedroom.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
Wood built-in furnishings look onto the landscape from the bedroom.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
An addition built by the former owners was gut renovated and transformed into a new master suite with hardwood floors.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
The master bedroom frames sweeping landscape views via a corner window.
Floor to ceiling and wall to wall glass frames the view through a private deck.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.
Master Bedroom (with borrowed light panel to bathroom)
The bedroom
Within each bedroom, the architecture acts as a frame to the landscape beyond. The opening picture faces east towards the land and water conservation project across the street; it is 10' h x 15' w.
The architects designated one section for the common areas, and the other for the two bedrooms, dressing room, and bathroom.
The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
A sweeping expanse of glass spans the corner in the master suite, integrating a sense of the outdoors into the bedroom.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
The eco-friendly cabin includes a 3,000 KwH solar array with a back-up generator, a hybrid insulation system, and radiant floor heating that keeps the home airtight and warm during the cold months.
Cabin interior with plenty of built-in storage.
Each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom.