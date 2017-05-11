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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
Michael Silber’s beach bungalow on New York’s Fire Island was built in 1939 by master carpenter Mike Coffey. When Silber added an upper level to the house in 2015, he sought tradespeople who could match Coffey’s skill, choosing RJS Custom Carpentry.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
A look at one of the two bedrooms. The flat also offers one full bathroom.
The cabinet has an antique look, but it was designed and painted by Zachary.
Covering all four walls and the ceiling in Kravet’s Medlar-Mandarin wallpaper achieved the cozy look they sought. The ceiling light is an Edmund pendant from Lostine.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
The newly installed closet doors are custom made. Unique details, like the cremone bolts attached to the leaded glass doors, create an extra layer of character in the room design.
In addition to adding a master bath where the covered balcony had been, JHID gave the master bedroom a moody green hue and a distinctive sense of style.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
In a nod to the 1960s, a blush palette and gold accents permeate the dome.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The second floor has two bedrooms with original marble mantels.
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
Each of the three bedrooms has unique design elements.
The second bedroom is bright, with more windows that your average Eichler bedroom.
The bright and airy master suite features wallpaper from Maharam-System.
Set in a century-old, brick-and-industrial steel building that originally housed horse stables, the Annex is a hybrid hospitality concept that is part Airbnb, part boutique hotel. Designed by Toronto–based architecture practice StudioAC in collaboration with the Gauley Brothers and Moss, the carefully curated hotel reflects the local community: All of the spaces feature the work of hand-picked local artists, musicians, and chefs.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
In this muted, gray bedroom, two Edison bulbs are suspended from the ceiling with bright, orange cords, lending a hint of color that instantly adds character and intrigue to the space.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Adam Carolla designed and custom-built a loft bed for his son's bedroom.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
The floor-level bed makes best use of the space in the mezzanine-level bedroom. Luxury additions include recessed Crittall windows and two large skylights, which bring light streaming into the space.
The bedroom
The 12 different room types are furnished with pieces designed by Fort STandard, Fern, Samuel Moyer Furniture, and Vermont Farm Table. You’ll also find wall art—including photography and hand-woven tapestries—by Emily Johnston and The Catskill Kiwi.
A Buster and Punch pendant light hangs in the bedroom.
A vintage red Italian pendant hangs overhead. The painting at the top of the stairs is by Barbara Johnson. “Having paintings in the house gives a wonderful sense of fantasy,” says Michael. “They enrich the house without competing with the beach.”
All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
Deep dark red velvet floor-to-ceiling curtains paired against bronze lighting and dark wood floors define the vintage vibe in the guest rooms.
Four bedrooms on the upper level feature wood floors, modern art, and ceiling beams, while the master bedroom on the third floor (pictured here) enjoys an ensuite bathroom and private terrace. On the rooftop, another bronze-clad terrace supplies a barbecue and city views.
Master bedroom: Vanessa bed by Tobia Scarpa for Cassina and Hepburn by De La Espada with Kvadrat fabric upholstery, bedcovers with Rubelli “terrazzo” fabric, Evie Group Oliver Tray side Table, pendant lighting from Modo by Roll &amp; Hill and Commute Design, wall lamps Parola by Fontana Arte, table lamp Parachilna.
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Bickford Park - Master Bedroom