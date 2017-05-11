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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : storage

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
A Simple Hi bed by Formstelle defines this bedroom, which features a custom nightstand by Reddymade Design, Levo sconces by Cerno, a vintage Moroccan rug, and an Isamu Noguchi pendant.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
The abundant use of timber connects the home to nature.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
Sleek whitened-maple storage lines the threshold between the master bedroom and the nest room. A pocket door separates them.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
Now, the lower level glazing mimics that of the upper level for consistency. The interior door to the right is direct access to the new private bath.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
The hotel features custom-built millwork crafted in Ohio’s Amish Country—including walnut martini bars and tambour walls, as seen here. All specialty pieces are created from locally grown walnut trees.
Inside the bedroom.
The bedroom contains an ingenious closet system similar to library stacks. These large sliding cabinets open up to make way for Zulaikha and Laurence as they hang their clothes or access anything else kept in storage.
Furniture designer Pat Carson created a plethora of custom fixtures for this guest room, including a riveted aluminum Murphy bed. The best Murphy beds raise and lower easily, often requiring only one hand. This unique wall bed employs a hand-cranked wheel-and-pulley system.
In an 850-square-foot loft in Montreal, Quebec–based firm Gepetto built understated, custom cabinetry to suit an aging couple's needs. Here, the Murphy bed that folds into a larger walnut storage unit. The wall, which also conceals a washer and dryer, does double duty as a partition between the bedroom and the loft’s entrance. Modern Murphy beds like this one often incorporate sleek lines constructed in dark-toned woods.
Wood built-in furnishings look onto the landscape from the bedroom.
When the owner isn't in town, she'll list The Hive on AirBnB.
The master bedroom overlooks views of the water and beach through continuous glazing.
Adam Carolla designed and custom-built a loft bed for his son's bedroom.
An addition built by the former owners was gut renovated and transformed into a new master suite with hardwood floors.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
Hidden Storage The Murphy bed in the guest bedroom sits behind Montague’s desk, allowing the compact room to function comfortably for working and sleeping at different times. It’s made with customized millwork, Häfele bed hardware, and an Ikea mattress. When it’s open, it reveals hidden shelving. hafele.com ikea.com
The eco-friendly cabin includes a 3,000 KwH solar array with a back-up generator, a hybrid insulation system, and radiant floor heating that keeps the home airtight and warm during the cold months.
A vintage red Italian pendant hangs overhead. The painting at the top of the stairs is by Barbara Johnson. “Having paintings in the house gives a wonderful sense of fantasy,” says Michael. “They enrich the house without competing with the beach.”
An architect couple uses multifunctional furniture and a hydraulic Murphy bed with secret compartments to keep the exterior walls uncluttered and achieve a clean and lean look in their 650-square-foot Chelsea apartment.
The Willow &amp; Juniper tree house by ArtisTree
All it takes is gentle downward pressure to lower the desk to the floor, bringing the kid-size mattress into position for bedtime.
Bedroom
Bickford Park - Master Bedroom