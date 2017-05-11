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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Life House’s design team oversaw every detail of the project. It's helmed by Jenny Bukovec, previously of Rockwell Group, and includes Lei Xing as senior designer and Tacho Elizondo as product designer.
The bedroom measures 10' x 8' and features windows along one side and a corner.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
The sunken seating allows flexible use. "We tried to create distinct spatial qualities from one room to another by focusing or increasing a certain function or maximizing the potential of the rooms based on their location," says Wong.
The four suites are dressed in similar fashion with timber-trimmed framing elements, glossy Serax side tables, colored doors, and beds designed by Studio Juju. The exaggerated proportions of the bed legs evoke comfort and stability.
A custom vanity activates an empty niche created by the fireplace column.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
The bright and airy master suite features a large walk-in closet, as well as a private sun deck.
The contemporary residence features four bedrooms, all of which offer access to the outdoors via large, sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden terrace.
Timberframed loft
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
In an opposite corner of the apartment, the master suite offers floor-to-ceiling windows along two sides, as well as direct access to a private section of the terrace. The bright space also includes not one but two full bathrooms.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
One of the other three bedrooms.
The blue-and-white "Porcelain" room features a canopy bed and a mix of velvet, brass, and wood.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
The "Suleiman" room, on the ground floor, nods to African-inspired design through touches like the traditional woven baskets peppering the expansive bookshelves.
"Malagueta," meaning chile pepper—a spice brought back to Portugal from an African voyage— is the name of this earthy room with the freestanding bathtub.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Adam Carolla designed and custom-built a loft bed for his son's bedroom.
The former master bedroom was turned into a room for Carolla's daughter.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
The three boutique guest rooms feature a combination of midcentury furniture and playful, spirit-inspired accents. Designed by each of the brand’s founding directors, each room includes a minibar filled with spirits that were crafted on-site and a bespoke record player with a vinyl playlist that’s been curated by Rough Trade Records.
Each of the three bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom.
In the bedroom, a 1930s painting by French artist Louis Parrens hangs above a vintage nightstand with a Lampe Gras light, designed in 1921 by Bernard-Albin Gras. The bed is dressed with Merci linens.
The Lofthaven tree house by ArtisTree
Master bedroom: Vanessa bed by Tobia Scarpa for Cassina and Hepburn by De La Espada with Kvadrat fabric upholstery, bedcovers with Rubelli “terrazzo” fabric, Evie Group Oliver Tray side Table, pendant lighting from Modo by Roll &amp; Hill and Commute Design, wall lamps Parola by Fontana Arte, table lamp Parachilna.
SAO Arquitetura designed the bed and the board-formed concrete headboard in Santos’s master bedroom.
Master Suite - linear fireplace w/ lava stone in sitting area - Chairs: Thayer-Coggin, designed by Milo Baughman (new), Coffee table: vintage Thayer Coggin designed by Milo Baughman (chrome and smoke glass), bed: Alias