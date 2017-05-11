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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom; the painting is by Radcliffe Bailey.
The cozy bedroom overlooks views of the tree canopy. For small bedroom ceiling lighting ideas, we love this simple, cylindrical pendant light that offers just the right amount of soft light.
Although the Lew House is over 60 years old, it’s been remarkably well preserved. Midcentury modern details like warm colors and platform beds can be found throughout the home.
A Raleigh bed by Design Within Reach anchors the guest bedroom, which also features art by Kimmy Quillin and Carrie Crawford sourced at Uprise.
A custom-made Nichetto bed by De La Espada sits beside a leather chair by Amber Lewis in the master bedroom. A "Juicy Jute Grasscloth" wall covering by Phillip Jeffries adds more dimension to the blue room, which Becky enjoyed making slightly darker from the other spaces.
A peek into the spacious second bedroom, which also opens up to the surrounding canyons via large windows along the opposite wall.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
Timberframed loft
Another of the bedrooms. The numerous windows allow natural light to seep into every corner of the home.
Upstairs are four similarly sized bedrooms, one at each corner of the home.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
Bedroom with ocean views
This bedroom even has its own wood-burning fireplace.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
It’s hard to take your eyes and mind off the Statue of Liberty, considering the current political landscape, but there’s also a bird's-eye view of the park’s voluminous tree tops. We forced ourselves to leave the comfort of our room and wander in Brooklyn Bridge Park, where we discovered Anish Kapoor’s public art installation titled Descension. The artwork is a thing of great beauty and strength that took our minds right back to political chaos. But we kept walking until we found Jane’s Carousel and witnessed a diverse sea of beaming toddler faces going around and around on brilliant and fantastic animals—a hope-restoring site.
Master Bedroom
Bedroom