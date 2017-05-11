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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : chair

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

"The dark, moody primary suite and its contrast to the bright and airy primary bathroom shower are another favorite of both the design team and the homeowners,
The bedroom on the main level is fitted with wide-plank floorboards, whitewashed walls, and exposed beam ceilings—presenting a quiet refuge with a similar aesthetic to the living spaces.
The wallpaper motif in this master bedroom is inspired by mosaic tile floors. It evokes a calm elegance and is paired with a coordinating wallpaper, pillows, and a pendant light.
Life House’s design team oversaw every detail of the project. It's helmed by Jenny Bukovec, previously of Rockwell Group, and includes Lei Xing as senior designer and Tacho Elizondo as product designer.
Guest rooms feature bespoke millwork, made with Colombian oak with raffia detailing. Vintage rugs come from Revival Rugs, textiles are Naturtex Espana, and the bedside sconce shades feature a flora print fabric from House of Hackney.
Vitra’s Uten.Silo wall organizer hangs above a desk. The Primo chair is by Konstantin Grcic.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
A wide hallway separates the main living spaces from the bedroom wing. Here is a look at the elegant master bedroom, which features direct access to the eastern portion of the outdoor terraces. A spacious dressing room is also included.
Set in the foothills of La Canada Flintridge, California, this 5,000-square-foot home was renovated by Osborn Architects and Jamie Bush + CO. At the core of the revamp was a composition of materials that creates a unique architectural presence while remaining appreciative of the landscape of the nearby San Gabriel Mountains. Interior and exterior spaces cohesively blend through vast windows with views to the surroundings, and continuous materials that wrap from the inside out. Redwood cedar warms every room, while one connecting plane of dark flooring extends throughout.
Wood beams continue into the master suite, which also features a walk-in closet and its own private deck.
A tub zone lined in redwood connects to the master bedroom, which is furnished with a vintage Sergio Rodrigues lounge chair and Voyage Immobile seats from Roche Bobois.
In the master bedroom of a pinwheel-shaped house in Sausalito, California, a circular bathtub sits next to a full-height window with a view of Angel Island. It’s joined by a Vico Magistretti & Mario Tedeschi floor lamp from the 1960s. A lipstick sculpture by Kelly Reemtsen anchors the view north toward Tiburon. The homeowners encouraged architect Mark English to leave the seismic steel frame exposed, to give the white interiors a slightly industrial look.
The newly installed closet doors are custom made. Unique details, like the cremone bolts attached to the leaded glass doors, create an extra layer of character in the room design.
Take it from the experts—we asked 10 tiny home owners what they wished they'd known before downsizing.
The contemporary residence features four bedrooms, all of which offer access to the outdoors via large, sliding glass doors that lead to a wooden terrace.
In addition to adding a master bath where the covered balcony had been, JHID gave the master bedroom a moody green hue and a distinctive sense of style.
The renovated master bedroom features a restored seamless corner window with metal factory sash components—a trademark design element for Walter. Another wing of the structure also contains an original family apartment, which Grant and Sparkes are planning to renovate next.
Another of the bedrooms. The numerous windows allow natural light to seep into every corner of the home.
The family level includes a spacious master suite with its own balcony, multiple dressing rooms with generous closet space, as well as dual en suite master baths. Two additional bedroom suites and a wet bar are also located on this floor.
In total, the home features six bedrooms, including a master suite which leads to a rounded writer's nook and private balcony.
A palette of dusty pink hues is reminiscent of the stained-glass windows in the lobby.
At the opposite end of the studio, Framework Architecture created a partially enclosed sleeping nook that is spacious enough to fit a full-size bed.
The room has an ensuite bathroom and an attic space that could serve as a reading nook, meditation space, or storage.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
Each of the three bedrooms has unique design elements.
This bedroom is tucked in the turret of the Tudor-style home.
The bedroom is airy but cozy. Wrinkly sheets are a “problem” that Hartley gives “zero care units” about. Adding a pop of color is a plum-hued pillow from Motif Pillows on Etsy.
The penthouse-level master suite opens to a balcony with sweeping city views.
The second bedroom is bright, with more windows that your average Eichler bedroom.
The bright and airy master suite features wallpaper from Maharam-System.
A guest bedroom.
"Who doesn’t love a good makeover story?" gushes Tablet Hotels. "It wouldn’t be quite fair to cast the old Henry Howard House Inn in the role of ugly duckling, but the transformation of this Greek Revival mansion, at the hands of a pair of New York hotel developers, was a dramatic one. Now, the historic building gets its star turn, reopening its doors as the Henry Howard Hotel, an 18-room boutique that’s every bit as graceful as you’d wish from a long weekend stay in the Big Easy. Guest rooms and suites, too, mix modern and traditional. Some furnishings are custom-made, but many are antiques—you’ll find a tongue-in-cheek painting by a New Orleans artist above a delicate writing desk, and a hand-painted dresser or an old-fashioned armoire beside the geometric canopy bed."
Design development firm ASH NYC has transformed an early 20th century Renaissance Revival building in downtown Detroit that once housed the famous Wurlitzer Company into The Siren Hotel. Opened in March 2018, The Siren has 106 colorful guest rooms, a carefully curated food, beverage, and retail program, and one of Detroit's only rooftop bars with views into Comerica Park. Each room has a private bathroom finished with colorful custom terrazzo tile and vanity, as well as a mix of vintage and custom furniture and lighting.
Set in a century-old, brick-and-industrial steel building that originally housed horse stables, the Annex is a hybrid hospitality concept that is part Airbnb, part boutique hotel. Designed by Toronto–based architecture practice StudioAC in collaboration with the Gauley Brothers and Moss, the carefully curated hotel reflects the local community: All of the spaces feature the work of hand-picked local artists, musicians, and chefs.
Giovanna de Uzin Fontecha relaxes in the master bedroom on a Leaf chaise by Claesson-Koivisto-Rune for Living Divani.
"I think of the bed as intimate space, and putting the bed away—having it out of sight when not in use—is satisfying," says Milan Hughston, who reconfigured his West Village apartment with the help of architect Joel Sanders. This custom-designed Murphy bed, concealed by day behind the gold curtain, is well built; it's ergonomically easy to lower and has a firm sleeping surface.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The décor consists of midcentury modern furniture complemented with contemporary accessories.
The bedroom also boasts a wall of sliding glass doors that open the home to its surroundings.
Wood built-in furnishings look onto the landscape from the bedroom.
A look at one of the three bedrooms.
A sitting area in the bedroom features Christian Liaigre Album chairs with Kravet fabric on the body and Castel fabric on the cushions. The floor lamp is from Leflar and the roller shaders are from J Geiger.
The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
Adam Carolla designed and custom-built a loft bed for his son's bedroom.
The former master bedroom was turned into a room for Carolla's daughter.
The private entrance leads to the backyard.
A look at the actor's former bedroom.
Once the tiling, grouting and painting were gone, they began having fun with the design, layout, and furnishing.
The current owner added hardwood floors and repainted the walls a luminous white. Pictured is a secondary bedroom with a cupola and gas fireplace.
The master bedroom frames sweeping landscape views via a corner window.
The 38 guest rooms draw inspiration from a mix of Ibiza's coastal, yachting, and party-going heritage, with one to three private balconies and additional features such as private cabanas and "living room" areas.
Floor to ceiling and wall to wall glass frames the view through a private deck.
The guest room's expansive glass creates intimacy with the madrone tree while framing the view.
The master bedroom connects to the outside effortlessly.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
A pair of CH07 chairs by Hans Wegner face a stunning view of the Richmond–San Rafael Bridge.
An Adirondack-style chair covered in a vintage quilt sits in one corner.
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