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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

The minimalist, cantilevered bunk beds are a modern interpretation of a traditional bunk room.
Twin-bed rooms feature bright red bunk beds for a dormitory-like experience and can be paired with adjoining rooms for larger groups of guests.
Bedroom