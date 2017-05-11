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All Photos/bedroom/floors : dark hardwood/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Dark Hardwood Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
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The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Bedroom