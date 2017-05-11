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All Photos/bedroom/floors : cork/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Cork Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the bedroom, a king-sized Japanese teak bed with a Saarinen Side Table topped by a Paul McCobb brass lamp are easy bedfellows. Jeff Koons’s Hoover Vacuum and an original Keith Haring drawing adorn the space.
The master bedroom has a view back across the courtyard to the living space and the terrace beyond.
The architects included a built-in bed and bench. The cargo net above the bed acts as a children's area.
After: The décor is a mix of items from Hobby Lobby, Target, and things that the Cashios already owned.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.
Master Bedroom