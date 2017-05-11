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All Photos/bedroom/floors : cork/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Cork Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
Master Bedroom