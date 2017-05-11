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All Photos/bedroom/floors : cork/furniture : storage

Bedroom Cork Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Imagine waking up to this Big Sur magic.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
In the bathroom, narrow porcelain floor tiles, which require more grout, provide extra traction to prevent slips.
Master Bedroom