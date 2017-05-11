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All Photos/bedroom/floors : cork/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Cork Floors Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
In the bathroom, narrow porcelain floor tiles, which require more grout, provide extra traction to prevent slips.