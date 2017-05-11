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All Photos/bedroom/floors : cork/furniture : night stands

Bedroom Cork Floors Night Stands Design Photos and Ideas

In the main bedroom, Lostine bedside tables with Mantis sconces from Design Within Reach flank a bed from Room & Board. The vintage rug was sourced from Portland’s Kat + Maouche, and the wallpaper is by Galbraith & Paul.
The homeowners “love morning light,” says Dunin, so every window in the home is positioned to make the most of the Australian sun.
The master bedroom was created by combining two existing smaller bedrooms. One side of the room is wrapped in mahogany wood while the other opens up to a private courtyard and pool. Period-appropriate Nelson sconces flank the custom, built-in motorized bed.
A look at another bedroom, fitted with wood paneling, exposed cement, and cork flooring.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
On the other side of the living room lies a warm and cozy bedroom, complete with a fireplace of its own. A wall of built-ins provides plentiful storage.
Above the bed, a custom wood valence acts as an indirect source of light that washes the wall in an ambient glow.
The bedroom features a floating wall, with beautiful views on three sides.
Master Bedroom