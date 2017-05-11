Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : wall

Bedroom Concrete Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rosie sits on the Murphy queen bed that extends out from the casework once the desk is folded down.
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
Escalante Escape bedroom/exterior
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
Inside, there’s similarly understated material palette with concrete floors, plaster walls, and exposed hemlock rafters at the ceiling.
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Rotary-cut fir plywood is given a Varathane ebony wood stain to create contrast. Both bedrooms fit a wall-to-wall queen bed, and a sliding panel reveals a hidden TV at the foot of each bunk.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
A built-in cabinet of straight grain Douglas fir separate the sleeping area from the bathroom.
The three bedrooms in the private sleeping wing are sound controlled to offer additional privacy. As in the living wing, the walls are entirely clad in timber.
The master bedroom is a calm space with hints of midcentury design inspiration, such as the vintage timber credenza.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
The bed frame is the Luciano Bertoncini Min Bed for Design Within Reach.
The light is from Cedar &amp; Moss, “but they feel like they were made for the home,” says Foken. It’s mounted above a vintage bedside table on the preserved paneling.
The folding metal walls, which cast light and shadow onto the concrete floor, are as dynamic as they're eye-catching.
A trio of red sconces above the bed in one of the bedrooms underscores the house’s geometric quality.
Twin beds flank a mountain view in one of the bedrooms.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
One of five bedrooms in the mains residence, the master bedroom features custom-designed furniture and a wrap-around glass walls. The numerous bedrooms make the property attractive for use as a vacation rental.
The spacious bedroom is neatly tucked behind glass walls, offering a quiet place of refuge. In the distance, stackable laundry units and storage separate the bath from the walk-in closet.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
A cabin interior balances a spare Scandinavian aesthetic with warmth.
Inside one of the cabins, flaunting built-in seating that is perfect for reading.
A 2009 neon piece by Adair hangs over the bed. "The design of the house doesn’t inform my work, but perhaps gives me a supporting space to hang artwork or visualize the clean spaces that I intend my work to hang in," says Adair. "As an artist, to have clean lines and white walls with natural light is a dream to test hang work."
The master bedroom accesses a private, secluded courtyard.
All three bedrooms are on the lower level. In the master, furnishings include a platform bed designed by Richard and Daniela and fabricated by Manuel Leon.
Karen and Stephen made their bed using wood from an old weathered deck. A quilt by Karen hangs above it. The wall lamps are by Artemide, the bedcover is from North Shore Linens, and the antique bench is from China.
The cell-block sleeping quarters offers a Tempur-Pedic bed.
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
Each of the two bedrooms, simply decorated, have muted color palettes and calming textiles with modern accents.
The framed view from the bed in the master suite, which was intended as a "private belvedere" for the owners.
Open doors lead to a ledge that lets occupants feel as though they are hovering over the property.
The hand-sculpted light sconces are by artist Justin James.
The master bedroom features sliding glass doors leading outdoors.
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
Concrete walls, a plywood ceiling, and built-in wood furnishings create sleek, minimal sleeping quarters. A plywood headboard is adorned with modern black sconces.
The corrugated metal walls carry inside at special moments, such as in the master bedroom.
The ensuite master bedroom has a wrap-around wardrobe.
The wood wall cladding continues into the bedrooms, which remain private while also accessing the outdoors.
Seen here, Tu Casa is decked out in stylish, second-hand finds, bright pink pillows from Collectivo, and lighting from Schoolhouse Electric, including the Isaac and Satellite Sconces.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The master bedroom is a peaceful retreat against a backdrop of a Louise Gray wall tapestry, wall sconces from Rich Brilliant Willing, and Menu Fungi Shelves. Snowe linens outfit the bed, which boasts an Avocado mattress, and the Nest Rug is from Armadillo &amp; Co.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
12