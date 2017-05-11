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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : track

Bedroom Concrete Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
Inside Coppin Street Apartments, MUSK Architecture Studio used flexible floor plans with large sliding doors to demarcate living and sleeping zones.
A common trend among modern Murphy beds is to fold into a cabinet. By lowering the custom Murphy bed and rolling a sliding plywood door, this homeowner creates an instant guest room.
Located on the fifth floor of an unassuming building in Datong district, Play Design Hotel is a hidden gem with only a small sign to announce its presence. Polished concrete walls and floors coupled with large, black, metal-framed windows create an elegant backdrop for the hand-picked design objects sourced from over 100 local Taiwanese designers.
In the master suite, a painting by Eric Freeman hangs over a West Elm bed.
Folding glazed doors open each bedroom up to the outdoors.
Each room is equipped with a plush king bed, while cool polished concrete floors encourage guests to go barefoot.
Kiri wood walls help keep the bedroom cool.