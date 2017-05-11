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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : table

Bedroom Concrete Floors Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple’s bedroom opens directly into a private recessed courtyard, offering an intimate space to gather away from the busy street above.
Primary Suite
A study area with a lofted bed.
The Heddle Suite is "the look is one of New England design turned on its head
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
Glass walls and a concrete deck connect the guesthouse to Sonoma’s lush landscape.
The upper bedroom opens onto a grassy balcony that’s protected by a cantilevered roof.
The ceiling is exposed corrugated metal salvaged from the old house’s pitched roof and reused as decking for the concrete slab overhead. The space also features a Jessie Velvet armchair from Altea Design, a Dune pouf by Kare Design, and a Quinn wool rug from Crate &amp; Barrel. Outside, a hammock beckons.
Eric Trine of Amigo Modern designed the lounge chairs outside the tents. The fire pits are by Stahl.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
A peek inside the master suite, which has its own entrance to the landscaped backyard.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.
The residence has four bedrooms, all of which have been meticulously renovated.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
In a bedroom, the walnut live-edge bed is a custom design from Emily Summers Design Associates.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
Factory windows and high ceilings give the space a cool industrial feel.
This bedroom has an ensuite bathroom.
The home once held three bedrooms, but previous owners removed the wall that separated two of them. The adjacent space now hosts a Joybird couch with a pull-out bed, and a workspace, and it can be separated by a curtain for privacy.
For a bedroom accent wall, Nagel chose Justina Blakeney's Cosmic Desert wallpaper in teal, also from Hygge and West, and paired it with a Joybird bed and bright red curtains.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
Looking for master bedroom lighting ideas for a vaulted ceiling? Try this one, where a gaggle of Edison bulbs are suspended from a vaulted ceiling and drape over an exposed beam in this otherwise sparse bedroom.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The master suite includes an updated ensuite bathroom and sliding doors which open to the backyard.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
A Cassini 720 black-and-white armchair stands at the entrance of the sleeping area.
A look at the second zone of the home, which contains a custom-designed bed.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
The master bedroom suite realized by Tarantino Architect opens up to an enclosed brick patio.
Partially buried in the hillside, the lower floor hosts two bedrooms, a shared bath, and a media/game room—all illuminated by large windows.
The bedroom is located on the uppermost level that connects to a small outdoor balcony.
A timber beamed ceiling adds a rustic touch to the modern master suite.
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
The Drum table by Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin also has brass and bronze accents. The ebonized oak headboard has upholstered insets of tie-dyed kona cotton.
Tucked away in the northernmost corner of the house, the master bedroom has a cozy and secluded feel. The steel bed frame from Room &amp; Board is punctuated by two nightstands from West Elm on either end.
In 2014, a master bedroom and two guest rooms were added, as well as a library that also works as circulation, increasing the square footage of the retreat to 2,400 square feet.
On the upper floor, the peaked roof form is revealed. A built-in headboard provides some separation between the functional spaces within the suite.
The interiors feature a minimal palette of timber and concrete. The bathroom of this bedroom is hidden behind a sliding wall.
Says homeowner Dentand, "You come here and you sleep well. I think that this is the most relaxing place that I have ever been."
Architect Bruce Bolander made the most of a limited footprint in a house he designed in a Malibu canyon. With the small bedroom unable to accommodate any "normal" size desk, the architect designed a very thin custom steel desk where resident Heidi Wright works. The floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors from Metal Window Corporation open the entire corner of the room up to the outdoors. “The mountains across the way are almost like another wall—they contain the space to the point that you feel like you’re in a much bigger space, that you’re part of the overall landscape,” says Bolander. Photo by J Bennett Fitts.
One of the three bedrooms emotes a comfortable, relaxing feel with plush textiles and bedding. Again, full-height glazing brings the outdoor sunshine in.
The rock ledge provides natural privacy from the street and ensconces occupants in the site's beauty.
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