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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : floor

Bedroom Concrete Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The curving white wall in architect Jay Atherton’s bedroom is optimally sited to capture shadows from the redbud tree outside his window. The bed rests on a concrete floor. "It was important that the rooms be pure spaces," says Cy Keener, a carpenter, who helped design and construct the spartan home in Phoenix.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
A lime green-painted concrete floor makes for a vibrant bedroom.
In total, the home has four bedrooms and three baths.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
There are four bedrooms in total.
Dorien Knegt's vision comes to life in all areas of The Prinseneiland House. The window of this sage-colored bedroom faces into the interior of the home.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
The renovation extended the back of the house to increase the home's square footage. It also added an additional bedroom with an ensuite bath, and the master bedroom received a new walk-in closet and sliding doors leading to the backyard.
The bright and airy master bedroom features high ceilings and a spectacular view.
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the East China Sea.
A look inside the kids' bedroom located on the west side of the home.
Rough, scrubbed concrete and rounder plastering contrast with the restored timber roof beautifully.
The interiors feature a minimal palette of timber and concrete. The bathroom of this bedroom is hidden behind a sliding wall.
The window in one of the upstairs bedrooms horizontally frames the view.
The master bedroom is completed with an elegant fireplace and glass surrounds. Large, sliding glass doors open directly onto the outdoor patio.
Beckmann and Trowbridge have recently expanded The Lautner to create The Lautner Compound, which includes The Lautner, The Park—a 10,000-square-foot open-air event space—and a newly acquired 1957 Californian bungalow called The Ranch House. All the buildings and facilities on the compound were masterfully restored and furnished to reflect the spirit of Lautner.
The bedroom
The ceiling of all three yurts is made with tongue-and-groove planks of Douglas fir that meet at a steel skylight at the center. A custom-made bed is complete with a linen duvet cover from Coyuchi and enticing sheepskin pillows.