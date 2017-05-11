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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Concrete Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bed has a niche for storing books.
“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
The bedroom is also open to the rest of the house through the steel beam supports.
This master bedroom features a vintage Danish teak platform bed from Nordisk Andels-Eksport, a Globe pendant from West Elm, and drapes from IKEA. A simple globe pendant offers the perfect, understated touch of elegant lighting.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
The master bedroom is located on the first floor and features a balcony overlooking a leafy canopy. The timber ceiling mirrors the one on the ground floor.
once the sliding doors are closed, you are secluded
inside the cocoon - a contemporary cupboard-bed
before & after
The third-level bedroom is also spare, drawing attention to the picturesque greenery outside.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The guesthouse bedroom features a large window. With the exception of the large sliding glass wall, all windows are standard sizes. “We kept to standard sizes of sheet goods and materials for the cabinetry and fireplace metal panels to help to dial in the cost without sacrificing the essence of the project,” reveals architect Hunter Gundersen.
Each space in the home—including the master bedroom—features strategically placed operable windows to take advantage of cross ventilation produced from diurnal mountain winds and induce natural convection cooling.
The bedrooms all face south and are cooled by ocean breezes.
A trapezoidal window in the front door reflects the home’s overall geometry. Next to the door, a custom bench by Simon Hamui, who did all the millwork, provides an easy place to lace up boots before heading out for a hike.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
A window in the principal bedroom. “The relationship between interior and exterior is observant, contemplative, and subtle, due to the windows that frame the view,” says architect Benjamin Iborra Wicksteed. “We approached these window frames like hanging up paintings—although instead of art, it’s views of nature.”
The joinery throughout the home is crafted from solid American oak with a subtle white oil finish. The principal bedroom on the first floor features a bespoke headboard with built-in shelves and concealed storage. The bedside lights are the Ginger range of timber lamps by Marset.
Each of the four children’s bedrooms opens out to the internal courtyard and pool area. Two bathrooms are located in between the bedrooms, with each bathroom shared by two children.
The east side of the house—the secondary residence—is set back from the master bedroom in the primary residence so that it has direct sunrise views through corner glazing.
A loft-style bedroom is set atop the white box-like insert.
The master bedroom opens onto the sunken courtyard, which has a three-story wall to the rear. This wall is planted with creeping vines that will develop over time, creating a green space.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
Matching the nightstands is an EQ3 Marcel Dresser with a Chaz Bear painting overhead. Foscarini Binic Lamps offer a cheerful interjection of color. A rug from Revival Rugs adds texture, warmth, and pattern.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
The master suite, a box within a box, includes a walnut feature topped with another Polygal panel.
Stefanie says the tiny house has become a refuge during shelter-in-place orders: "It's nice to have another place to go to. I can visit mom's house."
Irmhild Liang stands in front of the Murphy bed, made by Resource Furniture, in the living area of her tiny home. "Because we were designing for someone in their 80s, accessibility had to be acknowledged," Stefanie Liang Chung says. "We were worried about the Murphy bed, but she tested it out, and she can do it on her own."
The bedrooms open up to the landscape for a tree house–like feel.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
“The master bedroom’s midnight blue ceiling is extremely seductive and calming,” says Spencer. “I genuinely encourage people to explore options that are a little out of the box.”
designed by Estúdio Minke
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
One of five bedrooms in the mains residence, the master bedroom features custom-designed furniture and a wrap-around glass walls. The numerous bedrooms make the property attractive for use as a vacation rental.
The picture window in the bedroom frames one of two trees on the site.
Master bedroom
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