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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/landscapes : shrubs

Bedroom Concrete Floors Shrubs Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling of all three yurts is made with tongue-and-groove planks of Douglas fir that meet at a steel skylight at the center. A custom-made bed is complete with a linen duvet cover from Coyuchi and enticing sheepskin pillows.