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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Concrete Floors Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
The wood wall cladding continues into the bedrooms, which remain private while also accessing the outdoors.
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
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014.CASA PEX
014.CASA PEX
A custom lacquered-wood headboard with built-in task lights by MLE complements a Pianca bed in the master bedroom. An IC Lights T lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos offers additional illumination.
Looking into the second bedroom featuring the home's recycled brick walls with a light natural, no VOC coat of paint.
Looking into the second bedroom featuring the home's recycled brick walls with a light natural, no VOC coat of paint.