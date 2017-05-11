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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/furniture : storage

Bedroom Concrete Floors Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The bed has a niche for storing books.
The interior features concealed storage for convenient access to daily essentials and outdoor gear.
Each family member received a batch of modular pine-wood furniture elements to distribute around the house.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
Wooden closet doors and accents warm up the bedroom, which otherwise continues the house’s rough concrete and plaster palette. The bed linens are from The T-Shirt Bed Co., while the lamp and side table are from MRP Home. The planter is from Country Road.
The master suite, a box within a box, includes a walnut feature topped with another Polygal panel.
Irmhild Liang stands in front of the Murphy bed, made by Resource Furniture, in the living area of her tiny home. "Because we were designing for someone in their 80s, accessibility had to be acknowledged," Stefanie Liang Chung says. "We were worried about the Murphy bed, but she tested it out, and she can do it on her own."
Mosquito nets suspend from the corrugated metal ceiling and provide protection from natural elements while resting or sleeping.
Sopeoglou wanted the olive tree branch cutouts in the metal siding to create the feeling of sitting beneath an olive tree.
Metal closets separate the bedroom-and-living area from the kitchen and the bath.
The bedroom, which also acts as a living room, features metal closets on the western elevation that provide siding as well as storage space. The green-painted metal panels on the northern elevation fold open to views of rolling hills.
A trio of red sconces above the bed in one of the bedrooms underscores the house’s geometric quality.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
An angular window lets occupants in the bed look into the treetops.
Inside one of the cabins, flaunting built-in seating that is perfect for reading.
The FutureHAUS team converted a Sleep Number 360 smart bed into a Murphy bed that rises to reveal a dressing room smart mirror with an RFID wardrobe database that can help pick out and locate clothes. The wall can move to create an expanded bedroom, office space, or living room.
The residence has four bedrooms, all of which have been meticulously renovated.
Light pink paint on the walls soften the industrial bones of the bedroom. The blanket and pillows were custom made by Miriam Dalis.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
The master bedroom opens onto a semicovered outdoor patio, shared with the adjacent bunk room. “In its minimum scale, the house rises by its own will, but also integrates itself respectfully with its surroundings, both natural and human-built,” said the firm.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
The four bedrooms in the house also have walls paneled in Philippine mahogany, ceilings of concrete blocks, and built-in furniture.
The master suite has a spa-like bath and a walk-in closet.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
A peek inside the master bedroom that faces panoramic mountain views.
Built-in storage and blonde wood contributes to the home’s sleek and minimalist appearance.
There are four bedrooms in total.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
Oak built-ins provide functional storage and separation between the adjoined bedrooms on the main floor. A large pocket door combines or separates the two sleeping quarters.
The bed is flanked by two staircases, one of which is hidden behind a white curtain. Hidden storage is integrated into the stair design.
A bedroom with matching built-ins.
Concrete walls, a plywood ceiling, and built-in wood furnishings create sleek, minimal sleeping quarters. A plywood headboard is adorned with modern black sconces.
Bedroom entry with a custom door designed by the architects.
Technically considered wall lighting, this box-shaped fixture provides uplight and downlight simultaneously, illuminating the ceiling and lending a beautiful ambiance to this peaceful bedroom.
Black and white tones dominate this guesthouse on a Californian ranch. The color is also incorporated into this attractive black pendant with exposed bulbs, which complements the ebonized oak headboard.
The sleeping area is raised and flush with the height of the countertops, allowing for storage underneath.
This bedroom also has a door leading directly outside.
The downstairs family room serves as a guest room for visiting family, the kids’ play area and art studio, movie-watching room, and indoor/outdoor living room.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
A sleek wall-mounted closet and a small desk, both fashioned from steel and wood, save space in a smaller room.
The second bedroom, a later addition by Lautner, is roomier than the first.
The sleeping and study nook sit on a raised platform, and are surrounded by open shelving filled with books and plants.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.
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