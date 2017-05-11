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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/furniture : chair

Bedroom Concrete Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

“We sleep together in the same bed, and it’s quite cute and cosy,” Parinita says.
A study area with a lofted bed.
The boys’ bedrooms have loft beds that create play spaces below. As a result, their toys are stored and used in their bedrooms instead of shared living spaces.
In the primary bedroom, daughters Ellis and Panda play on pieces of a 1972 Camaleonda sofa by Mario Bellini. A Davide Groppi Moon pendant, made of Japanese paper, hangs overhead.
A bedroom on the ground level juxtaposes the saved stonework with an exposed wood ceiling and lime plaster walls.
In the bedroom, personal touches like an heirloom chest and a painting by Nick complement an Akari Light Sculpture and a blanket from the local Carpenter Hotel’s shop.
“Each room is a color box with a specific color from floor to ceiling,” says Alix. “It creates a kind of unity.”
The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The bedrooms are lit by clerestory windows for privacy from the more public side of the plot.
In the primary bedroom, wood and Mediterranean aesthetics provide the common thread. The bedside lamps are from the Spanish decor chain Natura.
Looking for fun bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling? This multicolored Edison bulb pendant is the perfect fit for this whimsical room with pops of color throughout.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
Often a designer or client may start their search in an inspirational place like a showroom or a project they love and admire. Showrooms are spaces (and sometimes entire stores) that are used to display goods for sale by specific companies.
The yellow chairs are vintage pieces from Cynthia’s family.
There’s a one-foot level change down to the primary bedroom, which is Shaker in spirit. Instead of closets, each bedroom has a set of deep, built-in drawers. “The architects kept us to our word that the house is meant for short-term stays,” the husband says. Lachapelle sourced the Ethnicraft bed and side table from Fiore Home in Portland, Maine, and the vintage velvet Ligne Roset chair from the Brimfield Antique Market.
The third-level bedroom is also spare, drawing attention to the picturesque greenery outside.
The principal bedroom faces views of the front garden.
Clark & Chapin Architects, Buffaloe House, Master Bedroom Patio
The east side of the house—the secondary residence—is set back from the master bedroom in the primary residence so that it has direct sunrise views through corner glazing.
The guest bedroom is tucked away on the ground floor, separating it from the family bedrooms on the first floor and offering privacy.
In keeping with the minimal-yet-whimsical aesthetic, a Floyd platform bed takes center stage with a Coyuchi percale duvet and sheets in blush and ginger. Flanking either side are EQ3 Marcel Nightstands from AllModern.
A guest room off the kitchen provides shared light to both spaces.
The master suite has a northerly aspect through staggered windows that cleverly frame or obstruct views. This is the most private of the three pavilions.
The white palette brings tranquility into the master bedroom. The loftiness of the ceiling continues here, with highlighted beams to continue the industrial aesthetic.
The master bedroom, which opens to the rear garden, is outfitted with a pull-out rack and sliding panels that can separate the room into two spaces. The windows are from Dixieline Lumber &amp; Home Centers.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Like all the interior rooms, the furniture elements in the master bedroom have been built into the architecture, making efficient use of the compact space.
Glass walls and a concrete deck connect the guesthouse to Sonoma’s lush landscape.
Sunlight pours through glass walls and washes over the interior's smooth, poured-in-place concrete walls, floors, and ceiling.
The master bedroom features a Nakashima bed, bench, and coffee table with a Lauki bedside table.
Concrete blocks are "very cheap and easy to build with in these small geometries," says João Paulo.
A lime green-painted concrete floor makes for a vibrant bedroom.
The ceiling is exposed corrugated metal salvaged from the old house’s pitched roof and reused as decking for the concrete slab overhead. The space also features a Jessie Velvet armchair from Altea Design, a Dune pouf by Kare Design, and a Quinn wool rug from Crate &amp; Barrel. Outside, a hammock beckons.
Eric Trine of Amigo Modern designed the lounge chairs outside the tents. The fire pits are by Stahl.
The bedroom also features a built-in desk nook and a fireplace.
A peek inside the master suite, which has its own entrance to the landscaped backyard.
The holiday rental can comfortably accommodate four to six people—or eight if four are children.
This is the original master bedroom. The teak barn door is similar to the one in the new master bedroom.
Inside Coppin Street Apartments, MUSK Architecture Studio used flexible floor plans with large sliding doors to demarcate living and sleeping zones.
Windows are carefully located in the bedroom to take advantage of the views of the landscape beyond.
This bedroom features a built-in double desk.
The materials for the golden drapes and cream-colored bedspreads were selected by Mrs. Wright and were used in all four bedrooms.
“Unlike other homes designed by Wright, the top of the gable is raked inward to allow for more natural light at the top of the room,” says the firm.
A cozy and comfortable guest bedroom is key to making sure guests feel welcome in your home.
The interior of the guest cottage.
The framed view from the bed in the master suite, which was intended as a "private belvedere" for the owners.
Open doors lead to a ledge that lets occupants feel as though they are hovering over the property.
The “private” building has three bedrooms, with the emphasis given to the positioning of the master suite.
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