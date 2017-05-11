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All Photos/bedroom/floors : concrete/furniture : bunks

Bedroom Concrete Floors Bunks Design Photos and Ideas

Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
The bunk room boasts a floor-to-ceiling magnetic wall.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
A view of the sleeping quarters from the courtyard.
Guest room 1
Built-in bunk beds embody the playfulness of camping.
Each bedroom has two access doors, which close completely flush for a clean appearance.
Bunk room in basement with custom artwork on floor by Sean Martorana. Curtains by West Elm.
Loft Room