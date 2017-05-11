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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : wall

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
Andy Shustykevych
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The Bunk Room, located on the first floor, has direct pool access. Custom built in bunk beds provide the perfect accommodations for a group of friends.
A Case Study bed and Nelson ball lamp make for a cozy nook in the guest room, which has a private outdoor patio. White walls and black steel window frames serve to accentuate the home’s unique geometry.
The patio is accessed from the master bedroom via a large pivot door. The bed and mirror are from Crate and Barrel; the pendant is from Droog. The couple made the wall sconces themselves.