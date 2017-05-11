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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Decor is kept clean and minimal to allow ornate details of the space to shine.
Old meets new with original tile, updated moulding, and a contemporary splash of paint.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.
For the interiors, the architects have utilized every nook and cranny of the home to come up with smart storage solutions to maximize floor space.
Creueta House-Master bedroom.