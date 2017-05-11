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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : floor

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom extends into the former enclosed balcony with a wall of built-in, custom cabinets.
The Bedroom At the southern side of Hong Kong, we have recently designed an apartment facing the Aberdeen Harbour with a beautiful mountain view. The apartment is designed to lengthen the horizontal experience with long timber cabinet wall and a mix of grey marble and texture wall, and introducing a airy flow to the interior that merges with the surrounding scenery. www.adj.com.hk Instagram : @Studioadjective