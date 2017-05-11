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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/lighting : accent

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.