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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : lamps

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Andy Shustykevych
These simple, cylindrical pendants make for an understated look while providing critical accent light in this sizable bedroom.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
A sliding door separates the bedroom from the laundry room.