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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : dresser

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Dresser Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
The large master bedroom boasts soaring tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings and oversized glass sliding doors.
Floor-to-ceiling windows fill this bedroom with natural light.