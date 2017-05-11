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All Photos/bedroom/floors : ceramic tile/furniture : bookcase

Bedroom Ceramic Tile Floors Bookcase Design Photos and Ideas

The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design